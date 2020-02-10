|
Donald Cooper, age 94, beloved husband of the late Gloria Cooper, married for 65 years; loving father of Beth (Gary) Birnbaum and Merle Cooper (Dan Roumbos); cherished grandfather of Haley (fiancée Dr. Sarah Hans) and Evan (Dana) Birnbaum; dear great-grandfather of Reese; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Teresa Kinel for her care and dedication. Donald was a proud Army veteran and Alumni of Purdue University and Illinois Institute of Technology. Chapel service Tues, Feb 11, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020