Donald Coquillette, much beloved husband and eternal best friend of Marla, nee Katz; son of the late Daniel and Irene Coquillette; brother of Joyce (the late Dennis) Grover; uncle, cousin, and devoted friend. We will miss Don's quirky sense of humor, his compassion for animals, and his fierce loyalty to the friends who knew him so well. With sincere apologies to those who have offered comfort and support, please understand that services will be very private. If you do wish to honor Don, please send a donation to your favorite animal care charity or to The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
