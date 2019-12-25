|
|
Donald C. Farley, Jr., 97, died peacefully on December 21, 2019. Don is survived by his three daughters, Carol, Sarah (Betty), and Ginger (Bob); grandchildren Harley, Lydia (Sam), Owen, and Nora; step-grandchildren Gabe and Nate; and brother Russell. Don was preceded in death by his dear wife Martha Struthers Farley, and his brother Roger. Our beloved father – grandfather – friend will be so dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Don was born in Brookings, South Dakota in 1922, and completed life in his Evanston, Illinois home. Don's lifelong passion for learning encompassed degrees in history, cello performance, divinity, and teaching, as well as countless continuing education classes and study tours. Don viewed his time as an Oberlin teaching fellow in China (1948-51) as a pivotal experience. Over the years, Don and Martha hosted hundreds of long- and short-term guests from around the world, resulting in a worldwide network of lifelong friends. After beginning college at Oberlin, Don served in the Army Airways Communication System in the South Pacific as a radio telegraph operator (1943-1945), attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Throughout his military service, during free time, Don could be found at concerts, notably at the first performance of a symphony orchestra in Tokyo during the U.S. occupation of Japan. After the war he returned to Oberlin College, where he and Martha met. He later earned a Master of Divinity degree at Yale University. Don's professional work life began with ministry in the United Church of Christ, serving congregations in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Illinois over 20 years. During the 1970s, Don taught high school English. Music filled the Farley home. Don, a lifelong cellist, shared his love of music with every community of which he was a part. Sunday afternoon chamber music, annual "do-it-yourself"/sing-along Handel's Messiah, singing as a part of every family gathering, and on and on: music was a constant from childhood to hospice. His love of music further bloomed in retirement with multiple amateur orchestra and recital performances, frequent concert attendance, and active leadership as an organizer of community music. A memorial celebration of Don's life will be held at Tuesday, January 7, 10:30 a.m. at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL 60208. Reception to follow at The Mather, 425 Davis St., Evanston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the scholarship fund at Oberlin College and Conservatory, or to the American Indian College Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019