The greatest man we've ever known! Our father, Don Lewis (Donald Duane) passed away on September 25, 2020. Dad was born on January 29, 1932 at his home in Monticello, Wisconsin, a small town in the south-central part of the state. Born during the Great Depression, he was one of 10 brothers and sisters, and grew up in a converted railroad car along what is now known as the Sugar River Trail.
Dad joined the Navy in 1950, serving in Guam as an aerial photographer. After serving four years, he went on to get his degree in education at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. There he met Janette Kutz who became his wife and our mother. After college they both taught in New Glarus, Wisconsin and then moved to Barrington, Illinois in 1964 where Dad taught Science for 28 years at Barrington High School. He was passionate about his career and loved being able to help others learn in fun and creative ways.
In Barrington, Mom and Dad raised the four of us, Brian, Kevin, Darin and Jim. It was an idyllic childhood! Guided by our father and mother, we spent time camping, playing little league baseball, and discovering our passions. Dad encouraged all of us to problem solve, pursue our dreams, and help others all along the way. After Mom passed away in 2006, Dad was married to Barbara McCreary in 2008 until she passed away in 2018.
Dad knew how much we enjoyed wintertime sledding, especially down the Evergreen Cemetery hill a few blocks from our childhood home. He and Mom purposely arranged their burial spot at the top of that hill, in the exact spot we would jump on our sleds! They always loved watching the four of us play together as children and, especially, as adults. Together, we've shared years of love, life and laughter!
Dad's ashes will be buried alongside Mom on a hill filled with memories they planted, and with a gravestone they labeled "Teachers." Their legacy lives on through us and our families, including 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and thousands of children they taught over the years!
A small ceremony, maintaining social distancing (masks required and available) will be held at the top of the sledding hill at Evergreen Cemetery, 610 Dundee Avenue, Barrington, on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the "LBW Christmas Fund" (memo: Don Lewis), ATTN: Janice Stender, 22320 Classic Court, Lake Barrington, IL 60010. This fund is distributed directly to the dedicated caregivers at Lake Barrington Woods, whose lives have been particularly stressful keeping residents safe during these challenging COVID times. LBW Staff, along with his caregiver Elsa (who has become like a sister to us), have gone above and beyond to help Dad while he was in their assisted living program.
"Life was simpler but today's pleasures are still present and the secret is to recognize them now instead of waiting until they become a memory of the 'good old days.'" Don Lewis (autobiography, October 2000)
