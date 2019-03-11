|
Donald D. Slovin, 92, beloved husband of the late Rita; loving father of Aaron Slovin and Stan (Jodi) Slovin; cherished Papa of Joshua and Abby; dear brother of the late Minnie Kaplan; adored "Uncle Don" of many nieces and nephews, of whom many considered him a second father; treasured mentor, confidant and friend to all. Don was a proud Navy Veteran of World War II. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rebecca's Dream (www.rebeccasdream.org), The () or the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019