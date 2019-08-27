|
|
Donald David Bernstein, 94. Beloved husband of the late Nettie nee Gold. Loving father of Marcy Wolf and Barbara (Allen) Weingarten. Cherished grandfather of Adam (Lauren) Weingarten and Zachary (Rachel) Wolf. Proud Great-grandfather of Easton and Tristin Weingarten. Dear brother of the late Carol (the late Bill) Krugly. The family would like to thank Dulcisima and Bonafacio Bautista for their wonderful care. Graveside service Wednesday, 11:00 AM at Zion Gardens Cemetery, 3600 N. Naragansett Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019