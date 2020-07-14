Donald Dobrowski

Don Dobrowski, age 88 of Lincolnshire, formerly of Glenview and Evanston passed away after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. Beloved husband of Fern Dobrowski nee Hoffmann for 64 years. Loving dad of Thomas (Patrizia), Sandra, and James (Eva). Adored grandpa of 8 and great grandpa of 2. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Don enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, cards, dancing, and of course working. Most importantly, Don loved helping his kids out with projects. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks Club, and the Moose Lodge.
Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd), Wheeling. Life Celebration Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Mary of Vernon, 236 US-45, Indian Creek. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
