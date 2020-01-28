Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Donald E. Baureis Obituary
Donald E. Baureis, 75; Donald was preceded in death by his partner of 45 years, Russell Joseph Andry; Beloved son of Lillian and the late Leonard; Dear brother of Cynthia (the late Bruce) Pearson and Alan (Kathleen) Baureis; Loving uncle of Lauren (Kevin) Riley, Bruce (Samantha) Pearson, Jason, David and Michael Baureis and great-uncle to Bruce and Ava. Visitation will be Wednesday Jan. 29th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral begins Thursday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
