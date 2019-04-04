Home

Donald E. Fritzsche Obituary
Donald E. Fritzsche, age 86. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Bloom High School Graduate Class of 1950. Received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Tech and MBA from Loyola University. A Mechanical Engineer, Don retired in 1997 from the Gas Research Institute. Prior to that, he was with General Electric in the Commercial Cooking Equipment Division. Husband for 64 years of Evelyn nee Chudy. Father of Sue (Robert) O'Meara, Donna Fritzsche, Mary (Michael) Ward, and Robert (Colleen) Fritzsche. Grandfather of Robert (Kate) O'Meara, Meghan (Mike) Dobler, Cristen O'Meara, Joseph Ward, Brenna, Connor and Kevin Fritzsche. Proud "G Pop" to his great grandchildren Isaiah, Kevin and Emily. Brother of the late Evelyn (late Charles) Meyers, Barbara (late Donald) Bamford and baby Robert Fritzsche. Loving uncle and dear friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday April 6th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Steger. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
