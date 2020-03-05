Home

Donald E. Grabo

Donald E. Grabo, 88, formerly of Glenview, died peacefully March 4, 2020 in Waukesha, WI. Don is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis (nee Grenke Anderson), and his loving family Patricia (Robert) Schmitt, Debra (Paul) Busse, Karen (Mark) Hurlbut, the late Steven (Maureen) Grabo and the late Kenneth (Shelly Mershon) Anderson. Grandchildren include Robert (Allison), Brian (Emily) and Eric (Sarah Cross) Schmitt, Kyle, Tyler and Caitlyn Busse, Paul and Trey Hurlbut and Reed and Jacob Anderson. Great grandchildren are Conner, Sawyer, Lillian, River, Rowan, Quinlynn and Harper Schmitt.

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2:00 pm at Lutheran Church of St. Philip, 1609 Pfingsten Road, Glenview, IL. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Lutheran Church of St. Philip.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
