Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Chicago, IL
View Map
Donald E. Gyorkas


1936 - 2019
Donald E. Gyorkas Obituary
Was born in Chicago on Oct.16,1936 and passed away in Las Vegas on June 25,2019. On a European cruise,he suffered a heart attack and traumatic fall aboard ship that resulted in a neck injury, leaving him paralyzed and able to breathe on his own. He was transported via air ambulance to Las Vegas were he passed in the comfort of his wife(Janice),children(Kathleen,Michael,Kristin)and 8 grandchildren. For many years he was a proprietor of a small grocery store and meat market in La Grange (Stone Ave). Formerly lived in Western Springs. Memorial service being held Oct.16,2019 in Chicago Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
