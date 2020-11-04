Donald E Hummel, 91, WW II Naval Veteran, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years to Shirley M. Hummel nee Setzke; proud and loving father of Susan Zielinski and Charles (Kim) Hummel; cherished grandfather "Grand-dad" of Heather Hummel, Donnie (fiancée Olivia) Hummel, Julie (Josh) Limp nee Zielinski, Joey (fiancée Melissa) Hummel and Sarah Zielinski; future great grand-dad of baby Limp (due February 2021); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alaska and Colorado. Preceded in death by dear parents Hazel and Charles Hummel, and siblings Helen (Wayne), Leona and Mary. We are grateful for the wonderful care team of VITAS Hospice and the caregivers of Polonia In Home Care. Donald was born in DuBois PA and raised in Rockton, PA where he attended a grade school in a one room school house and graduated from DuBois Area High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1946 for 2 tours of duty on many ships but had the most memories on the USS Stoddard and attending many of the USS Stoddard ship reunions. After his honorable discharge in 1953, he moved to Chicago and attended Coyne Electrical and Television-Radio School to become an electrician for Service Electric, Meany Electric and lastly the Streets and Sanitation Department of the City of Chicago. In his younger years, he obtained his private pilots license from Howell Airport and enjoyed flying small aircrafts. After retirement, Don enjoyed traveling and playing golf with Shirley and hunting in Pennsylvania. Always ready to coach his daughter and son in their sports activities. Last but definitely not least, he adored his five grandchildren. You could always find Don and Shirley enjoying their grandchildren's school events, cheering on the sidelines of games, or in the theater enjoying the latest stage production. He was so proud of all of them and all of their accomplishments. Don was so excited to learn he would soon be a great grand-dad. Don was a 67-year member of IBEW Local #134, The American Legion Post 0615 and retired electrician for the City of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3 PM to 8 PM with a service at 7 PM at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 S. Southwest Hwy. Palos Hills under the kindest direction of Jim Seeberg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in his name to Peace Memorial Church UCC. Due to COVID restrictions, face covings are required and visitation may be limited. Cremains will be interred at a later date with a military burial at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. For information please contact Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. 877-974-9201 or 815-462-0711 and www.orricofuneral.com