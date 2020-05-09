Donald E. Kaminski
Donald E Kaminski passed away April 25, 2020, at age 89. He was born in Lemont, IL. He met his wife, Janice, in first grade at St. Patricks Catholic School, reconnected via mail when he was in Korea, and were married May 5, 1956. He was an architecture graduate at the U of I. They raised 5 children (Laura, Jeff, Andy, Larry, Neal) in Golfview Hills (Hinsdale, IL) and have 7 grandchildren. He was an architect by trade, but an artist at heart displaying his paintings at the Oak Brook Art Show as well as creating numerous commissioned paintings. He also became a certified botanical artist through the Morton Arboretum. He endeared himself to many and will be greatly missed by all. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
