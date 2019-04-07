|
Donald E Manhard Sr., 87, passed away April 4, 2019. Loving husband of Jeanie for 62 years; beloved father of Peter, Don Jr (Tricia), Katie (Donn) Pall; proud grandfather of Jamie, Donnie III, Jenny, Michael, Mark & Alexis; and dear brother of Robert (Kathy) & Elgin (Sally) . Visitation 4 to 8 pm, Monday, April 8 and Funeral Services 10 am on Tuesday, April 9 both at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home in Highland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019