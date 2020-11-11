1/2
Donald E. Rattner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Rattner, 88. Beloved husband for 64 years of Irene, nee Hollander. Loving father of Jeffrey Rattner and Mitchell Rattner. Proud grandfather of Alana, Samuel and Max Rattner and Meagan Hayes. Dear brother of the late Marshall Rattner and brother in law of the late Joel Rosenstein. Cherished uncle of Craig (Anne) Rosenstein, Joy Gould, Tracy and Mark Rattner and the late David Rattner and many others. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Fannie Rattner, nee Markin. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Mr. Rattner was a CPA and founding partner of Rattner Sandlow & Associates and later a partner with the accounting firm of BrookWeiner, LLC. Also, a long-time devoted board member and past President of the Board of Jewish Education and past President of Maine Township Jewish Congregation, devoted to Jewish causes and The State of Israel. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. For shiva information, please refer to our website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Board of Jewish Education, 3320 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bjechicago.org. To attend the funeral live stream, Thursday 10:30 AM, please visit our website, www.cjfinfo.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral
10:30 AM
To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website www.cjfinfo.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Donald Rattner. I was honored to have known him as a patient and as a friend for nearly 40 years. He was a kind and considerate man dedicated to his family and always brought a contagious smile to our office visits. I know he will be missed by many. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Gabriel Kibrit
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved