Donald E. Rattner, 88. Beloved husband for 64 years of Irene, nee Hollander. Loving father of Jeffrey Rattner and Mitchell Rattner. Proud grandfather of Alana, Samuel and Max Rattner and Meagan Hayes. Dear brother of the late Marshall Rattner and brother in law of the late Joel Rosenstein. Cherished uncle of Craig (Anne) Rosenstein, Joy Gould, Tracy and Mark Rattner and the late David Rattner and many others. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Fannie Rattner, nee Markin. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Mr. Rattner was a CPA and founding partner of Rattner Sandlow & Associates and later a partner with the accounting firm of BrookWeiner, LLC. Also, a long-time devoted board member and past President of the Board of Jewish Education and past President of Maine Township Jewish Congregation, devoted to Jewish causes and The State of Israel. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. For shiva information, please refer to our website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Board of Jewish Education, 3320 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bjechicago.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, Thursday 10:30 AM, please visit our website, www.cjfinfo.com
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com