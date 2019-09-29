Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
Donald E. Vogt, Ret. Chicago Fire Dept., age 93, of Lombard formerly of Chicago. Preceded in death by his devoted wife Kathleen "Kay", nee Lyons; he will be missed enormously by his longtime companion Margaret Kalina. Devoted loving uncle of Mary Alice (Darrell) Mittelheuser, Karen DiGangi, Patricia (Mark) Scannura, Thomas (Mary), Jeanne, and Kathleen Vogt. Fond great-uncle of Jason, Vincent, Caitlin, Joseph and Alyssa; proud great-great uncle of Carter. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alice Vogt, sister Alice Marie and brothers William (the late Nell) and Thomas (the late Patricia) Vogt. He will be missed by many other nieces and nephews. Don retired as the Chicago Fire Department Captain (1959-1989) with 30 years of service, a position he was so proud of. He also served in the United States Navy.

Visitation Tuesday, October 1st, 3-8pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Wednesday, October 2nd, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
