Dearly Beloved Husband of Mary Nee Angeli. Loving Father of Ronald (Kathleen) Cherished Grandfather of Jacqueline (Christopher) Blomquist and Michele (Fernando) Marcelo. Great-Grandfather of Ella and Ethan. Fond Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Friend of many. Visitation Sunday from 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Funeral Monday 9 A.M. from the funeral Home to Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mass 10 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children Hospital would be appreciated. Visit Donald's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019