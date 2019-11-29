Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Donald E. Walters Obituary
Dearly Beloved Husband of Mary Nee Angeli. Loving Father of Ronald (Kathleen) Cherished Grandfather of Jacqueline (Christopher) Blomquist and Michele (Fernando) Marcelo. Great-Grandfather of Ella and Ethan. Fond Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Friend of many. Visitation Sunday from 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Funeral Monday 9 A.M. from the funeral Home to Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mass 10 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children Hospital would be appreciated. Visit Donald's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
