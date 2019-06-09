|
Donald E. Whitacre, Jr., "Don", age 73, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital. Don was a devoted husband of 50 years to his wife, Sandra Whitacre (nee Scheffel), loving father of Andrew (Amy) Whitacre and Sarah (Matthew) Valenzeno, adored "Papa" of Ellie and Avery Whitacre, dear brother of Karen (Bruce) Oberg and Judy Kessel, as well as uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Whitacre and Eleanor Whitacre (nee Michaelsen). Memorials to Cal's Angels, www.calsangels.org 2422 West Main St., Unit #3B, St. Charles, IL 60175. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th 10:00AM – 12:00 noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019