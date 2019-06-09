Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whitacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Whitacre Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald E. Whitacre Jr. Obituary
Donald E. Whitacre, Jr., "Don", age 73, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital. Don was a devoted husband of 50 years to his wife, Sandra Whitacre (nee Scheffel), loving father of Andrew (Amy) Whitacre and Sarah (Matthew) Valenzeno, adored "Papa" of Ellie and Avery Whitacre, dear brother of Karen (Bruce) Oberg and Judy Kessel, as well as uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Whitacre and Eleanor Whitacre (nee Michaelsen). Memorials to Cal's Angels, www.calsangels.org 2422 West Main St., Unit #3B, St. Charles, IL 60175. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th 10:00AM – 12:00 noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now