Donald E. Woodard Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Don Woodard announces his passing after a brief illness on June 23 at the age of 72. Born in Rochelle, IL to Edward and Ovelia Woodard, Don will be lovingly remembered by his children, Carly (Neil) Schmitt, Hanna (Adam) Lopatka, and Kate. Don will also be fondly remembered by his four (soon to be five) grandchildren, Carter, Andrew, Jack and Emma, by his brother Jim and sisters Barb and Patsy. Don was a devoted family man that thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was full of life and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
