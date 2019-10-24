|
DONALD EARL SKELTON passed on Oct. 21, 2019, Age 93. Loving husband of Marion (nee Kruse) for 53 years. Dear Dad of William (Sarah) and Todd (Molly). Proud Grandpa of Anna, Jared, and Evelyn. Don was preceded in death by his father Earl, mother Edna (nee Larson) and his twin sister Dorothy Litkowiak. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, he graduated from Harper HS in 1944. Don served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He was stationed on the U.S.S Sawfish in Vallejo, CA. He worked for Illinois Bell for 39 years, and continued to work as a consulant through Y2K. Following his retirement he enjoyed many years travelling and spending time with family. Visitation will be Friday, 10/25 from 3 to 9 PM at Orland Funeral Home in Orland Park. Funeral services will be on Saturday, 11 AM at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport and Oak Hill Cemetery in Chicago. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online or mailed to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Development Office, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019