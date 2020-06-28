Donald Edward Caruso Jr.
1959 - 2020
Donald Edward Caruso Jr. of LaGrange Park IL, born 1959, passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer (Sabella), proud father to Sophia and Isabel. Beloved son of Donald Caruso Sr. and the late Betty (Jones). Beloved brother of Debbie (Jim) Litza, Cindy (Bob Cigler), Joe (Deborah), Jim (Judy), John (Denise Massa), Helen and Kate. Cherished brother-in-law to Kathleen (Sabella) and Ron Cecconi. Don is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
