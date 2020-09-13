The Honorable Donald Edward Joyce, age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 6th, surrounded by family in Fontana, Wisconsin.
Donald was born September 8th, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois and was the oldest of three children of Mary and Edward Joyce. Donald attended St. Francis of Rome grade school, St. Ignatius High School, and DePaul University. Donald married Alice Carney on September 10th, 1955. They began their married life by driving their convertible across the country to Los Angeles where Donald worked a short stint as a Public Accountant and then joined the FBI. He continued his FBI career as a Special Agent assigned to New York City. While in New York, he earned a law degree from Fordham University. After leaving the Bureau in 1962, he worked as a prosecutor in the US Attorney's Office in Chicago for a few years. He continued practicing law including four years as Assistant State's Attorney of Cook County. Donald was also the Republican Committeeman for River Forest in the early 70's. In 1976, he was elected Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County. He retired from the bench in 1994.
During his career, Donald and Alice raised four children together in River Forest, IL. For over fifty years, they spent every summer and many weekends at their vacation home in Fontana, Wisconsin. He and Alice were long-time members of Big Foot Country Club where, after rounds of golf among friends, the stories and laughter were endless. After retirement, he and Alice moved permanently to Fontana and spent winters in Venice, Florida. Donald enjoyed travel, going for evening walks and meeting up with local friends at Chuck's Lakeshore Inn to watch Jeopardy!
Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice, his parents, Mary and Edward, and his sister, Virginia (Sylvester) Seick. He is survived by his sister, Carol (James) Broderick. He will be sorely missed by his children: Kevin Joyce (Joan), Michael Joyce (Kerry), Sheila Dillon (Keith) and Kathleen Lundgren (Larry). He was a loving grandfather to his twelve grandchildren, Thomas Joyce (Gina), Elise Joyce, Regina Workman (Matt), Joe, Kevin, Janey and Tess Dillon, Eleanor, Claudia and George Lundgren, James and Colin Joyce.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. outside the south narthex doors at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana, Wisconsin. If inclement weather is predicted, visitation will take place at the Toynton Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. at 328 Kenosha Street Walworth, Wisconsin. A funeral Mass will follow at St. Benedicts at 12:00 noon.
