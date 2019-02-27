Home

Donald Edward Sulzer Obituary
Donald Edward Sulzer, age 83, of Downers Grove, passed quietly on February 24 after an exhausting fight with illness. He joins in peace his parents, Anna and Charles and his siblings: Edward, Evelyn, Florence, Laverne, Harry, Raymond, Norbert, Robert and Charlie, and his "brother at heart," Ken. Don lived a life of quiet dignity and service, distinguished by 38 years of employment with IC Industries and 20 years as President of the Mistwood Homeowners' Association. Don was, however, most defined by his singular devotion to his family: his wife of 61 plus years, Jo, and their children; Glenn (Laura), Mark (Susan), Leigh (Miles), and Kevin (Amy). The loss of his counsel, easy laugh, and gentle presence will be acutely felt by his grandchildren; Stephanie (Kevin), Brittany, Jonathan, Ben, Dylan, McKenzie, Lauren, Cameron, and Delaney; as well as by an extensive network of cousins, nieces and nephews and innumerable friends who shared his passion for golf and life. Visitation Friday, March 1, from 3-9 pm, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL, 60148. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 am at St. Mary of Gostyn, 445 Prairie, Downers Grove, IL, 60515. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lungevity, 228 S Wabash Ave #700, Chicago, IL 60604. Funeral Info: 630-932-1500 or Knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
