Donald E Johnson, 86, father of LeeAnn (Patrick) Conlon, Teri Sue Johnson, Jill (Steve) Echternach, Jennifer Hoeft and Erika (Ed) Dobrotka, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother to James (Carol) Johnson, and former husband of Carol Johnson. Barrington Village trustee, mechanical engineer, Charter member of ASPE.
A memorial service will be held on August 15th 2020 12pm until 2pm at Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road, Bartlett, Illinois. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
or Camp Echo at www.mcgawymca.org
.