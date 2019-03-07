Home

Donald F. Bonacker

Donald F. Bonacker, 85, US Army Veteran. Longtime resident of Bellwood. Beloved husband of the late Juanita; loving son of the late Fred and Lois Bonacker; dear cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Arlington Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
