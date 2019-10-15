|
Donald F. Goldsmith of Longboat Key, Florida passed away on October 14, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. He was the beloved husband of Alice P. Goldsmith (née Preskill), father of Susan Borg, Julie Storts (Dan), and Robert Goldsmith (Mary), devoted grandfather of Leslie Borg, Adam and Allison Storts, and Nathan, Jason and Liz Goldsmith. Donald and Alice were married for sixty-three years, and were each other's best friends and love of each other's lives. Donald was the founder and retired President of the D.F. Goldsmith Chemical and Metal Corporation, and was involved with many philanthropic organizations including the American Jewish Committee, The Jewish Children's Bureau of Chicago, and the Highland Park, Illinois School Board. He was a passionate life long White Sox fan, world traveler, friend of many, participant in the Northwestern University SuperAgers Study, and a major contributor to the All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the . A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019