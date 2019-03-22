|
Donald F. Olson, age 83, was born in Aurora, IL on August 5, 1935 to the late Lesley and Josephine Olson. Don was the loving husband of Annemarie, nee Steyer, for 55 years and uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving from 1955-1958. In lieu of flowers donations to the 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674; St. Mary of the Woods 7033 N. Moselle Ave. Chicago, IL 60646; or PAWS 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 are appreciated. Memorial visitation Monday March 25th from 9:30 AM until time of mass 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Woods followed by inurnment at Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019