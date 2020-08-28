Donald "Don" Fergus, 86, of North Port, Florida, passed away on August 24, 2020. Don was born on May 14, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to his parents, James and Mary Fergus. He was born on his Mother's birthday, which was very special to him.
His former residence was Woodstock, Illinois and he worked as a pipefitter and a school bus driver.
Don was involved in little league baseball and coached for 16 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nora Fergus; children, Patrick, Bob (Jennifer), Sheila and Tom (Linda); 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Fergus; brothers, James and Bill Fergus.
He will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery in Woodstock, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
"And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."