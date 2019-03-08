|
Donald 'Twig' Fowler, of LaGrange Highlands; beloved husband of Judith; loving father of Ellen (Gus) Chamopoulos, Mike (Diane) Fowler, Christine (Jeff) Parliament-Swick, & Lisa (Jason) Fowler-Johnson; proud grandfather of Kailey & Kyle Parliament, Amanda (Joe) Butler, Sarah, Zachary, & Tommy Fowler & Emily Johnson; dear great-grandfather of Cole, Shane, & Dustin; friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Monday, March 11 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Memorial donations in Don's name to Wellness House for Living with Cancer are appreciated (wellnesshouse.org). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019