Donald "Don" G. Albert, 77, of Bloomingdale died February 14, 2020. Don was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Duffy) for 54 years; cherished son of the late George and Anna (nee Steinmacher); loving brother of the late James (Marilyn) Albert; dear brother in law of Colette Stoll, Maggie Sotola and Al (Betty) Duffy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Don was an avid fisherman. In lieu of flowers donations to of Illinois www.nkfi.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home. Info. (630)529-5751.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020