Donald G. Kotrba Beloved Husband of Judith,nee Kompanik. Loving Father of Deborah (Samuel) Messina. Proud Grandfather of Steven (Jill) Messina and Christopher (Jordan) Messina. Grandpa Grandpa of Ainsley and Nolan. Dear Brother-in-law of Adrienne Kotrba. Donald was preceded in death by his older brothers and sister. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th st just west of Harlem) to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for a 10 AM Mass of Resurrection. Entombment at the Community Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 PM to 9PM. Condolences may be sent to Donald's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019