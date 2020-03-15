|
|
Donald G. Pyles, 91 passed peacefully on March 5, 2020. US Naval Veteran. A Certified Public Accountant, Loving Husband for over 65-years with his wife and sole-mate of late preceded by Cleopatra Patricia Pyles nee Gerodimos. Outstanding, gifted and dearly loved father of two sons, Robert D. Pyles and David G. Pyles (Maria Rubiano). Dear grandfather of Alexandra E. Pyles and Creighton D. Pyles. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews, to whom all and individually so very specially loved family members to Donald.Long-time Homewood Resident and Business owner of Donald G. Pyles, CPA's Ltd. Memorial Visitation Sunday March 22nd, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Illinois 60430. Full obituary at [email protected] to sign guestbook. In lieu of flower memorials to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment is scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:30am promptly, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020