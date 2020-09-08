Donald G. Sidlowski Age 85 of Crown Point, IN Formerly of Orland Park, IL Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Ann (nee Bezdek). Devoted father of Don (Judy), Steve (Leanne), Rick (Susan), Ken (Jill) and the late Pam (Jim) Boll. Proud grandfather of Tom, Jenni, Sky, Paul, Sophia, Carisse, Frank, Cristy, Marie, Ricky, Becky, John, Ben and Andrew. Loving great grandfather of Jonathon, Cameron, Jordon, Madison, Mason and Maxine. Dear brother of Ron (Lorrie) Sidlowski, Cheryl (John) Flowers. Adored uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Wednesday 4-8p.m. Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W. 151 St. Orland Park, IL. Funeral Thursday St. Michael Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to American Heart Association
– Midwest Affiliate 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878