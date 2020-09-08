1/
Donald G. Sidlowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald G. Sidlowski Age 85 of Crown Point, IN Formerly of Orland Park, IL Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Ann (nee Bezdek). Devoted father of Don (Judy), Steve (Leanne), Rick (Susan), Ken (Jill) and the late Pam (Jim) Boll. Proud grandfather of Tom, Jenni, Sky, Paul, Sophia, Carisse, Frank, Cristy, Marie, Ricky, Becky, John, Ben and Andrew. Loving great grandfather of Jonathon, Cameron, Jordon, Madison, Mason and Maxine. Dear brother of Ron (Lorrie) Sidlowski, Cheryl (John) Flowers. Adored uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Wednesday 4-8p.m. Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W. 151 St. Orland Park, IL. Funeral Thursday St. Michael Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to American Heart Association – Midwest Affiliate 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved