Donald G. Tres, age 83, suddenly, March 4, 2018,long time resident of West Rogers Park, dear son of the late John P. and Catherine nee Heirens. Loving brother of the late Jack(Evelyn) Tres, Lorraine( late Ralph) Welter, Robert(late Janet) Tres. Dear friend of Mary Lou Quinn. Fond uncle of 10 nephew and nieces and two deceased nephew and niece. Long time employee of NiCor Gas, member of the Knights of Columbus, Army veteran, member the American Legion, long time volunteer at Misericordia, Don was an avid golfer, tennis player and member of the"400 Ski Club", last but not least, Don loved to travel, Visitation, Monday, March 18, from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase, Chicago.Intermewnt private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia, 6400 N. Ridge Ave,Chicago, Il 60660. Funeral info:(773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019