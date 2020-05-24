Mr. Glassi was like a second dad to me. He was my coach he taught me to think and he gave me hope and confidence in my future. There were many late nights I called him. Home sick I called him, scared I called him. I called him over the years so often to get his sage advice. This will leave a permanent hole in my heart and he will be remembered and missed.



Think think think one of the best coaches in NR history

You will never know what you meant to me

Attack - ground ball like $100 bill

Confidence he gave me I hope I dont spill

You heard me and listened to me when no one would

You encouraged me to do all I could

To follow my dreams and succeed and be the person I was meant me

I will always love and remember you from Sammy!



Sammy Hall

Student