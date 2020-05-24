Donald Glassi
1951 - 2020
Donald Glassi of North Riverside, age 68. Beloved husband of Juanita, nee Hajec; loving father of Dina (Chris) Drankie and Bill (Teresa); proud grandfather of Amelia, Cameron, Nora and Evan; dear brother of Ron (Linda); fond uncle of many. A private service will be held for close family members. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to your local food bank appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
To you Bill and your whole family, I dont know where to start I just went down stairs and I see a note posted on the door I had to do a double take and didnt want to read it how can this be true, Im totally devastated.
I lost a friend, and the most helpful person I ever met Don you will be missed.
My God Bless Your Soul

I want to send a heart felt Condolences to the whole
Family
Im so sorry
Rita Lombardo


Rita Lombardo
Friend
May 23, 2020
Bill to you and your Family
I dont even know where to start
Im devastated to read about Don
As I went down the steps I saw the notice I had to do a double take
And couldnt believe what I was reading that Don was gone.
I have lost a friend and a great person always willing to help.
My heart felt condolences to the whole family he will be missed
So sorry
Rita Lombardo
Rita Lombardo
Friend
May 23, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Glassi Family,

I knew Don through a friend many years ago.
Rest In Peace Don.
Mike Sheehan
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
My name is Phyllis Adams
I live at 425 Home, Oak Park, IL
Don Glassi has been in our building for as long as I have been living here.
My heart is aching. Don was alway the ultimate person that was there in my needs.
He will be truly missed.
Keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
May 22, 2020
50 Years of Memories covered on 2/8/2020 .. Memory Eternal
50 Years of Memories...February 8, 2020. Memory Eternal.

Denny and Jan Poulos
Dennis Poulos
Friend
May 22, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Juanita and all of the family. Donnie's life was well-lived, as he shared his love and kind nature to all who knew him. May the family find comfort in reflecting on these memories.
Dennis and Janice Barile
Friend
May 22, 2020
I met Don through Carl in 8th grade and liked him instantly. When he started dating Nita, she and I also became instant friends and the four of us did everything together including standing up in each others weddings. As Carl's best friend Don was our best man. He remained the " best man " for the rest of our lives. He and Nita created a beautiful family together and he loved being a husband, dad, and eventually grandfather. His presence in the world made it a happier place and will be missed everyday.
Debbie Porcelli
Friend
May 22, 2020
Too young, too good, too loved to leave us so soon. You will be missed more than you could ever have known.
Michael & Aniko Kulhanek
Family
May 22, 2020
Too young, too good, too loved to leave us so soon.
Michael & Aniko Kulhanek
Family
May 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. With heavy hearts we send our condolences.
The Senese Family
May 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Glassi families. So many memories of growing up with him in Oak Park. He was truly a special guy...
Bonnie Barile Ashbridge
Friend
May 21, 2020
I know you and Don had a great relationship and I'm so sorry this happened so fast. Keep him in your heart until the day comes when you will see each other again. With sympathy to you, Dina & Bill, love, Connie.
Connie Rawa
Family
May 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. What a privilege to have known Don. May your memories comfort you.
Our deepest sympathy.
Bob & Mary Swindal
May 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Betty ONEILL
Friend
May 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Donnies passing. Knew him since I was in Jr High and they lived above my best friend Dorrie on Humphrey.
Sue Dave
Friend
May 21, 2020
Good bye my friend of many many years your presence undoubtedly will be missed but your sprit will never leave us condolences to your wife and children.
Joseph Cassano
Friend
May 21, 2020
You will be truly missed Donnie. You were a good friend to many. My prayers and thoughts are with your family. Rest In Peace my friend.
Love,
Claudia Frey
Ckaidua Frey
Friend
May 21, 2020
We send this message with heavy hearts for your loss. We know how much Don was loved. We are so very sorry.
Susan and Andy Schmidt
Family
May 21, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Donnies passing. During the softball years we spent a lot of time with with Glassis. Donnie was always a wonderful addition to the group. My sincere condolences to Jaunita and the rest of the family. If there is softball in Heaven rest assured that Donnie and Jim are on the same team.
Sue Giblin
Friend
May 21, 2020
I wish I knew the right words. ❤❤❤
April Moon
Friend
May 21, 2020
Juanita and family,

Deepest sympathies to you during this time.
I have many memories of coaching with and against Don, during our involvement with Little League. He always had a smile on his face, and he was quick with a funny comment.
What a nice guy!
Bob Anderson
May 21, 2020
Nita, Dina and Bill, you already know how special Don was. Although we did not know him as well, we also loved him. He was gracious, funny, gentle and outgoing. We send our love and hope soon the good memories will help you with your loss. Love from Terri and John Settle.
Terri Settle
Family
May 21, 2020
Mr. Glassi was like a second dad to me. He was my coach he taught me to think and he gave me hope and confidence in my future. There were many late nights I called him. Home sick I called him, scared I called him. I called him over the years so often to get his sage advice. This will leave a permanent hole in my heart and he will be remembered and missed.

Think think think one of the best coaches in NR history
You will never know what you meant to me
Attack - ground ball like $100 bill
Confidence he gave me I hope I dont spill
You heard me and listened to me when no one would
You encouraged me to do all I could
To follow my dreams and succeed and be the person I was meant me
I will always love and remember you from Sammy!
Sammy Hall
Student
May 20, 2020
We at Sovereign House Condominiums will miss Don so much. A kind, cheerful and gentle man, knowledgeable and endlessly helpful, Don was always ready to chat and listen to your story or share one of his. He took care of our building for years before we moved here, and he will be missed by all of us. May his memory be a light to his friends and family
Marty Bernstein
Acquaintance
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
