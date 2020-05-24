To you Bill and your whole family, I dont know where to start I just went down stairs and I see a note posted on the door I had to do a double take and didnt want to read it how can this be true, Im totally devastated.
I lost a friend, and the most helpful person I ever met Don you will be missed.
My God Bless Your Soul
I want to send a heart felt Condolences to the whole
Family
Im so sorry
Rita Lombardo
Donald Glassi of North Riverside, age 68. Beloved husband of Juanita, nee Hajec; loving father of Dina (Chris) Drankie and Bill (Teresa); proud grandfather of Amelia, Cameron, Nora and Evan; dear brother of Ron (Linda); fond uncle of many. A private service will be held for close family members. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to your local food bank appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.