Donald was born in Chicago to Willis and Dorothy (nee Britton). He attended Niles West High School, Triton College, and Washburne Trade School earning his Journeyman's Certificate from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He cared for his mother in her declining years. Survived by brother William (Diane), niece Valerie (Christopher) O'Malley, nephews Kenneth and Steven. Great uncle to Connor and Claire. Donald passed away on February 27th 2019 and donated his body to science.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019