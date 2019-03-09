Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kretschmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Glenn Kretschmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Glenn Kretschmer Obituary
Donald was born in Chicago to Willis and Dorothy (nee Britton). He attended Niles West High School, Triton College, and Washburne Trade School earning his Journeyman's Certificate from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He cared for his mother in her declining years. Survived by brother William (Diane), niece Valerie (Christopher) O'Malley, nephews Kenneth and Steven. Great uncle to Connor and Claire. Donald passed away on February 27th 2019 and donated his body to science.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.