|
|
Donald Golm, age 68, of Indian Head Park. Beloved husband of Laura Golm for a wonderful 46 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Peter) Dixon, Michael (Jodi) Golm, and Janeen (Nicholas) Musillami. Devoted grandfather of Andrew and Matthew Dixon; Vincent and Madelyn Golm; and Nina, Carlo and Nora Musillami. Dear son of Dorothy Golm. Preceded in death by his brother Thomas Nickels. Fond uncle and friend of many. Donald was a longtime employee for the Chicago Tribune for over 40 years. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, November 14th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Chapel prayers 9:15am Friday, November 15th from the funeral home to 10am Mass at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicago. For further info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019