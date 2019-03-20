Donald Howard (Fairbanks) Bodel, born January 25, 1938 passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior February 22. 2019 at home in Palm Desert, CA due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife Joan of nearly 55 years, and their three sons - Ken (wife Julie & children Kayla, Justin & Jenny), David (wife Karen & children Kate & Alex), John (wife Jessie & son Trevor) and two brothers, Peter (deceased) and James living in Paris. Don was born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada and moved to Winnetka, IL in 1978. He was held in high regard throughout his career in the commercial real estate investment sector. He served on numerous Boards, developed senior living facilities, cared for the elderly and served the Church in multiple leadership capacities. He also loved to play golf. He was a kind and Godly man in every way. A service was held in Palm Desert with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30pm on April 5, 2019 at the Harvest Bible Chapel in Deerfield, IL. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Resource Organization (www.parkinsonsresource.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary