Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Donald H. Croker


1933 - 2020
Donald H. Croker Obituary
Donald H. Croker 86, Feb. 15. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee Murphy). Loving father of Don Jr., Monica (Loren) Fong, Douglas (Regina), Maureen Croker (Bob), and David Croker and Melissa (Jeff) Grice. Proud grandfather of Evan Pudil, Amanda (John) Klinger, Brooke Pudil (David Pena), Shannon and Sasha Fong, Katie, Annie, Lex, and Brittany Croker, Jackson, J.J. and Rogan Grice. Great-grandfather of Kai and Aurora Pena. Brother of the late George "Dick" Croker. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (Memorial I.D. 11938426). For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
