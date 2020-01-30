|
Donald H. Fradkin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Donald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (nee Davis), son Jeffery (Lynn), son Steven (Ilana) and daughter Marcy (Todd) Gorrell, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Melissa, Marlee and Rom and a loving extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Morris and Lillian Fradkin. He will always be remembered for his love of family, positive outlook and perseverance. Chapel service Friday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation and directed to the Comprehensive Transplant Center. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020