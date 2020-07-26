Donald H. Heinrich, BA, M.Div, D.Min, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Greenfields in Geneva, Illinois. Don was born on August 18, 1922, in Chicago. He was educated at Lane Tech High School in Chicago, then attended North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. While in college he played football, and was active in the school's athletic program. After college, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served in the Pacific during World War II. While on the island of Tinian during the war, he received his calling to the ministry. After the war, he enrolled in Garrett Evangelical Seminary, where he earned his Master of Divinity and was ordained. His first parish was Bethany United Methodist Church, Itasca, Illinois. In 1958, he became the pastor of Little Home Church by the Wayside, Wayne, Illinois, where he served until 1966. He then moved to Phoenix and became pastor of Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ, where he served for the next twenty-one years, retiring and becoming Pastor Emeritus. After retiring, he served as interim pastor at seven different churches from Long Beach, California to Wellesley, Massachusetts. After his wife Helen passed away in 1996, he returned to Wayne, and married Polly Sheehan. He eventually became Pastor Emeritus at Little Home Church by the Wayside. Don was always intensely interested in sports of all kinds, politics, and constantly educating himself. At the age of 65, he enrolled in San Francisco Theological Seminary and earned his Doctor of Divinity degree. He was always involved in movements and events focusing on civil rights and human dignity, and between 1960-65 held many rallies in both white and black churches in Chicago, as well as taking part in a number of ecumenical marches for civil rights. He received the Peggy Goldwater Planned Parenthood Person of the Year award in 1996. At age 97, he wrote, "I am well aware that what I have shared can be considered self-serving. I also am well aware of the Apostle Paul's words that 'All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.'" His concern was simply to show what one small church, with a congregation of 300, in confrontation with a great social evil, can do. In 1970, he founded the Interfaith Counseling Service for Phoenix and Scottsdale. He was truly a Renaissance man. Don is survived by his only brother, Gilbert; two children, Roberta Harris, Scottsdale, Arizona and John Heeter, Flagstaff, Arizona; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by wives, Eleanor, Helen and Polly; and two children, Daniel and David. He was a member of Dunham Woods Riding Club in Wayne, and the Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, Florida. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date in both Wayne and Phoenix. Please consider a donation to Little Home Church by the Wayside, Wayne, Illinois, or Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ, Phoenix, Arizona.





