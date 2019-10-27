Home

Czachor Funeral Home
3661 S Wood St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 547-3840
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
5430 W. Foster Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
5430 W. Foster Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Donald H. Herion, Sr., (C.P.D.) age 90, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Genevieve (nee Langer). Loving father of Patrick (Diane) Herion, Nancy (David) Wills, Donald Jr., Thomas (Joanie) Herion, Jayne (Bill) Walsh, and Mary (Tom) Haviland. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Amanda, Tommy, Colleen, Mary Kate, Amy, Conner, Tommy Nolan, Colton, Patrick Jr., Katie, Easton, and Cooper. Adored great-grandfather of Emma, Taylor and Lucas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Don will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a dedicated Chicago Police Sgt. (retired) and Director of Vice at Cook County Sheriff's Police, avid golfer, actor, author, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, and proud veteran. Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, FOP, Screen Actors Guild and American Legion. Visitation 9:30-10:00am, Monday Oct. 28, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church, 5430 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, Il. 60630. Mass to follow at 10:00am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to: Arrangements entrusted to Czachor Funeral Home; For funeral info; 773-547-3840
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
