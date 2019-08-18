Home

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Donald Reisse
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Donald H. Reisse


1943 - 2019
Donald H. Reisse Obituary
Donald H. Reisse, August 15, 2019, age 76. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved husband of Janice L. Reisse nee Johnson. Dear father of Kristen (Jonthan) Hill. Cherished grandfather of Trowa, Quillan and Freja Hill. Loving brother of Robert (Janis) Reisse. Mr. Reisse served 45 years in the banking industry. He was an avid tennis player and former Illiana Christian High School tennis coach. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Monday, August 19th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday August 20th at 11:30 a.m.. Interment private at Oak Hill Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
