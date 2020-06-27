Donald (Don) Hackel, of Sarasota, FL, and formerly of Palos Park, IL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. He was 91 years young. Don was born on September 10, 1928 in Chicago, IL to John and Hedwig Hackel, who preceded him in death. Don was a proud graduate of Northern Illinois University where he played college football and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In 1945, he married Evelyn Larson. Don and Evelyn were married for 35 years before she preceded in him death on October 25, 1985. Don is survived by his three children, Nancy Laudando of Sarasota, FL, Richard (Lynn Dee) Hackel of Sarasota, FL, Douglas (Barbara) Hackel of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: David Hackel, Kyle (Jessica) Hackel, Karee (Kyle) Schnoring, and Timothy Hackel; and great-grandaughter, Ruby Schnoring. Don and Evelyn raised their family in Palos Park, IL. He worked in the coin machine and route music industry for 35 years. Don was known for his tenacious work ethic and his tremendous drive to succeed. He spent his life dedicated to his family, marriage, church, and business. Charismatic, charming and personable were just a few ways to describe Don. He knew no strangers and always knew how to make someone smile. Throughout his professional and personal life, Don was widely known for befriending others from all walks of life. While he spent the majority of his life in Chicago, Don's fondest memories took place upon retiring to Sarasota, FL, where he created cherished memories with his children and grandchildren. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a service will not be held at this time. His family is planning a tentative Celebration of Life in the Chicagoland area on September 10, 2020. Please contact Douglas at doogie7459@gmail.com or at 708-692-4216. All are welcome.





