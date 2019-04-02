|
|
Donald Henry Wojtczak, age 75. Passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved Husband of Michele Rae nee Sydor. Loving Father of Douglas (Deneise). Dear Grandfather of Donald. Visitation Wednesday from 3-9 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Member of the Knights of Columbus. For more information please call 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019