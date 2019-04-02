Home

Donald Henry Wojtczak Obituary
Donald Henry Wojtczak, age 75. Passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved Husband of Michele Rae nee Sydor. Loving Father of Douglas (Deneise). Dear Grandfather of Donald. Visitation Wednesday from 3-9 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Member of the Knights of Columbus. For more information please call 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
