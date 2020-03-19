Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520

Donald I. Charous

Donald I. Charous Obituary
Donald I. Charous, MD, age 87; beloved and cherished husband for 62 years to Roberta nee Glazier; loving father of David (Lynn) Charous, Sandy (Mark) Levin, Steven (Becky) Charous and Anita (David) Grobart; adoring Papa of grandchildren Deanna (Brett) Abrams, Linda (Raphael) Moreen, Matthew (Mollie) Levin, Jamie (Daniel) Hochberg, Brian, Jason and Aaron Charous, Jeremy (fiancée Elizabeth Sikora), Sam, Adam and Joshua Grobart, Erica (Jaime) Faulhaber and Daniel Charous; and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Jonah and Ari Abrams, Ezekiel Moreen, and Lily Faulhaber; dear brother of Olivia Baskin; treasured brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Our gratitude to Jan Gurdiel, a wonderful caregiver. Dr. Charous was a well-respected and loved physician and cared for his patients with compassion and care; proudly served as a Captain in the United States Air Force as a physician, and assisted people with disabilities as an expert witness for the United States Social Security Administration in his retirement. Dr. Charous was a person of class and dignity and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the many others who were fortunate enough to have known him. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, Jewish United Fund and Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520, or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
