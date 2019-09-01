Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church
1133 Pfingsten Rd.
Northbrook, IL

Donald J. Anderson Obituary
Donald J. "Don" Anderson, 71, of Lincolnwood formerly of Skokie, at rest, August 15, 2019. Dear brother of Bob (Margo) Anderson and P.J. (Tom) Orlander. Fond uncle of Bradley, Gavin, Matt, and Sarah. Loving son of the late Harold and Jean Anderson. Close friend and care giver Thelma Samuels. Don was with All State Insurance for 20 years before retirement. Memorial Service, Monday September 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m.at Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1133 Pfingsten Rd. Northbrook. Memorials maybe made to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 East Erie - Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information 847-998-1020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
