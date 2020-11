Words cannot express how much Don will be missed! He was one of the kindest, most caring people I have ever met. Always a true gentleman. He was such a positive influence on us all. So many, many lives he touched and made better. I will miss his smile the most. He was a shining light on the Volleyball court and in all of our hearts. We truly lost a good one! My deepest sympathy Gert, Rachel, and Ashley. I am so sorry! You all are in my thoughts and prayers.

Laura Scafidi

Friend