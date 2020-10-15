1/
Rev. Donald J. Fenske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Donald J. Fenske, age 88, retired pastor of Our Lady of Knock Church, Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Rev. Fenske was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Walter and Bernadette (nee Gagnon) Fenske. Rev. Fenske is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Wagner, dear uncle of John (Ginny), Rick (Janet), Susan (Glenn), and Gayle (Bob), great uncle of Kelly, Laura, Kevin, Erica, and Matt and great great uncle of Grace and Camden.

Friends may visit with Rev. Fenske's family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jesus Shepherd of Souls at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL location from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service and burial will be private for clergy, family and invited guests. If you wish to view the service, it will be streamlined on www.facebook.com/jesusshepherdofsouls at 11:00 AM. Rev. Fenske will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

Rev. Fenske was ordained on April 12, 1958. He was the pastor at Our Lady of Knock Church for many many years where he developed and nurtured many friendships. He truly enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, skier and truly enjoyed playing tennis. He was a loving and caring human being not only to his family, friends and congregation but to everyone he met. He truly had a servant's heart and it was evident throughout his life. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rev. Donald J. Fenske's name to the (PRMAA) Priest Retirement Mutual Aid Association. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Rev. Donald's Fenske's care. www.schroederlauer.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Jesus Shepherd of Souls at Our Lady of Knock Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved