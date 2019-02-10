|
Donald J. Griffin, age 82, formerly of Chicago & LaGrange; beloved partner of Maggie Naylor; loving father of Mary (Don) Decker, Eileen (the late David) Barbour, & Paul (Suzanne) Griffin; proud grandfather of Scarlet, Sloane, Shay, & Spencer Decker and Jake & Genevieve Griffin; dear brother of Jack Griffin & the late Peggy Griffin; dear cousin of the Madler family. Visitation 3 to 8pm on Wednesday, February 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. To read Don's full obituary, please visit hjfunerals.com/obituaries. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019