Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Donald J. Griffin, age 82, formerly of Chicago & LaGrange; beloved partner of Maggie Naylor; loving father of Mary (Don) Decker, Eileen (the late David) Barbour, & Paul (Suzanne) Griffin; proud grandfather of Scarlet, Sloane, Shay, & Spencer Decker and Jake & Genevieve Griffin; dear brother of Jack Griffin & the late Peggy Griffin; dear cousin of the Madler family. Visitation 3 to 8pm on Wednesday, February 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. To read Don's full obituary, please visit hjfunerals.com/obituaries. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
